LG UltraGear GX7 OLED monitor with 1440p matrix supports 480Hz22.11.24
LG has introduced the new UltraGear 27GX790A gaming monitor, equipped with a 27-inch WOLED matrix with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels and a maximum refresh rate of 480 Hz. The novelty supports the modern DisplayPort 2.1 interface, which expands the possibilities of connecting to powerful gaming systems.
The monitor’s response time is only 0.03 ms (from gray to gray), and the coverage of the DCI-P3 color palette is 98.5%. The device is certified by VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 and ClearMR 13000, which guarantees high image quality even in dark scenes. The monitor supports Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro synchronization technologies, ensuring smooth gameplay without frame tearing.
For connectivity, HDMI 2.1 ports (two) and DisplayPort 2.1 are available, as well as a USB 3.2 hub with two connectors and a 3.5 mm audio output with DTS Headphone support, providing surround sound for gamers. Pre-orders LG UltraGear 27GX790A is already open in international stores at a price of $ 1000. Deliveries of the new product are expected in early 2025.
LG has introduced the new UltraGear 27GX790A gaming monitor, equipped with a 27-inch WOLED matrix with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels and a maximum refresh rate of 480 Hz
