LG Tone Free T80 Bluetooth headphones support Dolby Head Tracking technology

LG has expanded its range of wireless Tone Free headphones with the new T80 models, which feature an updated design and support for Dolby Atmos technology with Dolby Head Tracking.

They also include active noise cancellation (ANC) with the ability to adjust the sound for different conditions, four microphones to optimize ambient noise suppression modes, and medical ear tips for comfortable wear.

LG Tone Free T80 headphones have a water protection class of IPX4, which allows you to use them even in the rain or in the gym. They can work up to 36 hours from the charging case or up to 9 hours without it.

The LG Tone Free application allows you to switch between music programs, connect up to five devices at the same time, and helps you find lost headphones. The LG Tone Free T80 wireless headphones are available for $199.