LG presented the ultra-thin OLED evo W6 at CES 2026

At CES 2026, LG showcased the new premium LG OLED evo W6 TV. This model returns to the Wallpaper TV concept for the first time since 2017 and once again emphasizes an extremely thin body designed to be placed close to the wall.

LG OLED evo W6 Features

The LG OLED evo W6 is designed to take up minimal space and visually blend into the wall surface. The panel thickness is only 9 mm, which emphasizes the series’ focus on ultra-thin design and neat integration into the interior.

Like other LG flagship TVs of recent years, the model uses the Zero Connect Box system. The external unit is responsible for transmitting image and sound to the screen via a wireless channel, so there are no cables next to the panel. At CES 2026, the TV was shown in two diagonals – 77 and 83 inches.

LG OLED evo W6 Equipment

The W6 is based on an updated OLED matrix with a number of LG companies. The manufacturer notes improved color reproduction and more stable brightness perception when viewing at an angle, as well as an increase in peak brightness values ​​when playing HDR content. According to the company, the brightness level of the LG OLED evo W6 is 3.9 times higher than that of conventional OLED matrices.

The model is aimed not only at watching video content, but also at gaming scenarios. The TV supports a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz at 4K resolution, compatible with Nvidia G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium technologies, and the stated response time is 0.1 ms.

LG OLED evo W6 monitor software

The LG OLED EVO W6 runs on the webOS platform. Voice control support is provided, as well as the integration of an AI assistant and additional functions based on artificial intelligence aimed at simplifying interaction with the device.

The W line is usually addressed to users who care about both technical specifications and appearance. The minimum thickness of the panel and the absence of visible wires allow you to use the W6 not only as a TV, but also as an element of decor or a digital art canvas.

Information on the cost and timing of the start of sales of the LG OLED evo W6 is currently not disclosed.