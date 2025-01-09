LG at CES: World’s First Wireless OLED TV with Zero Connect Technology09.01.25
At CES 2025, LG unveiled its new 2025 OLED evo TV lineup, which includes the M5 and G5 models. The M5 is the world’s first wireless OLED TV that uses Zero Connect Box technology to connect external devices without wires. These TVs will be available in screen sizes ranging from 65 to 97 inches.
The G5 features Brightness Booster Ultimate technology, which increases brightness by three times compared to conventional OLED models, providing brighter and richer images. In addition, the G5 supports a refresh rate of 165 Hz, making it a great choice for gamers, ensuring a smooth gameplay experience.
Both models use the new α11 Gen 2 processor, which significantly improves image processing and upscaling, ensuring high-quality playback of even low-resolution content. The TVs also feature advanced AI features, including a chatbot based on large-scale language models and integration with Microsoft Copilot. This allows for personalized user experiences and AI-generated wallpapers that match the owner’s mood.
LG has also updated its webOS interface, making the home screen faster and more user-friendly, and promises to continue software updates for the next five years, ensuring that features and improvements are kept up-to-date for a long time. The new OLED evo M5 and G5 models will be available in the next few months.
