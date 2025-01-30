Sound is provided by a Harman Kardon system with four low-frequency and two high-frequency speakers. The tablet is equipped with a 10200 mAh battery with fast charging support. The performance of the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is provided by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with a powerful 20 TOPS neural processor. The device has 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in. Lenovo’s proprietary AI Now platform provides voice-to-text conversion and real-time translation from one language to another using the AI ​​Note and AI Transcript functions. The tablet comes with a 2-in-1 keyboard and Lenovo Tab Pen Pro stylus, and also supports Wi-Fi 7 and is equipped with a fingerprint scanner. The price of Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus in Ukraine is 34,999 UAH. Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3

Lenovo has introduced a new Legion Tab Gen 3 gaming tablet in Ukraine. The device is equipped with an 8.8-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2.5K and a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz, which ensures smooth graphics in games.

The tablet runs on the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which debuted in 2023. To ensure high performance and stable operation in intensive tasks, the Legion Coldfront cooling system with a vapor chamber is used.

The device is equipped with 12 or 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 internal storage with a capacity of up to 512 GB. The main camera of the tablet has a resolution of 13 MP, and the front camera has a resolution of 8 MP.

Stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 and two USB Type-C ports are provided for connectivity and communication. Out of the box, the tablet comes with the Android 14 operating system, with the promise of three years of OS updates and four years of security updates.

Autonomy is provided by a 6550 mAh battery with 45 W fast charging. Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is already available for purchase in Ukraine at a price of UAH 24,999.