  

Lenovo Yoga Mini mini PC in a puck case received Intel Core Ultra X7 processors

19.01.26

Lenovo Yoga Mini

 

Lenovo has introduced a compact cylindrical mini-PC Yoga Mini i, built on the Intel Panther Lake platform. The device has an aluminum case measuring approximately 130x130x48.6 mm, which corresponds to the 1-liter class, and weighs from 600 g. Instead of the classic rectangular format, like the Mac Mini, the company has chosen a “hockey puck” design, emphasizing compactness and appearance.

 

Performance and configurations

 

The Yoga Mini i is equipped with Intel processors up to Core Ultra X7 358H in combination with integrated Arc Pro B390 graphics. The maximum amount of LPDDR5x-8533 RAM is 32 GB, which is important for a compact system without the ability to upgrade RAM. For data storage, there is an M.2 slot with support for SSDs up to 2 TB with a PCIe 4.0 interface.

 

Lenovo Yoga Mini

 

Smart features and hardware

 

Lenovo also positions the Yoga Mini as a “smart desktop PC.” There’s an RGB ring on the bottom of the case that can act as a status or notification indicator. The system supports Wi-Fi presence detection – the computer automatically wakes up when the user enters the room. The mini PC also has a built-in speaker and two microphones for voice commands and calls, and the power button is combined with a fingerprint scanner.

 

Ports and wireless capabilities

 

The Yoga Mini i has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, one USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI 2.1, a 2.5GbE network port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Wireless interfaces include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. Lenovo plans to bundle the system with a 65W or 100W USB-C power adapter.

 

Lenovo Yoga Mini

 

Price and availability

 

The Lenovo Yoga Mini is expected to go on sale around June. The starting price of the mini PC is stated at around $699.


