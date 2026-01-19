Lenovo Yoga Mini mini PC in a puck case received Intel Core Ultra X7 processors   

Lenovo Yoga Mini mini PC in a puck case received Intel Core Ultra X7 processors19.01.26
Lenovo has introduced a compact cylindrical mini-PC Yoga Mini i, built on the Intel Panther Lake platform. The device has an aluminum case measuring approximately 130x130x48.6 mm, which corresponds to the 1-liter class, and weighs from 600 g. Instead of the classic rectangular format, like the Mac Mini, the company has chosen a “hockey puck” design, emphasizing compactness and appearance.
Performance and configurations
The Yoga Mini i is equipped with Intel processors up to Core Ultra X7 358H in combination with integrated Arc Pro B390 graphics. The maximum amount of LPDDR5x-8533 RAM is 32 GB, which is important for a compact system without the ability to upgrade RAM. For data storage, there is an M.2 slot with support for SSDs up to 2 TB with a PCIe 4.0 interface.
Smart features and hardware
Lenovo also positions the Yoga Mini as a “smart desktop PC.” There’s an RGB ring on the bottom of the case that can act as a status or notification indicator. The system supports Wi-Fi presence detection – the computer automatically wakes up when the user enters the room. The mini PC also has a built-in speaker and two microphones for voice commands and calls, and the power button is combined with a fingerprint scanner.
Ports and wireless capabilities
The Yoga Mini i has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, one USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI 2.1, a 2.5GbE network port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Wireless interfaces include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. Lenovo plans to bundle the system with a 65W or 100W USB-C power adapter.
Price and availability
The Lenovo Yoga Mini is expected to go on sale around June. The starting price of the mini PC is stated at around $699.
