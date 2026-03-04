Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition 11th Gen Unveiled at MWC 2026

At the Mobile World Congress 2026 exhibition in Barcelona, ​​Lenovo introduced the updated Lenovo Yoga 9i 2 in 1 Aura Edition Gen 11 transformer. The key innovation was the Canvas Mode mode.

When you connect the Yoga Pen Gen 2 case to the lid and place the device on a flat surface, the display automatically rises at an angle. This scenario is designed for working with a stylus and drawing.

Yoga 9i specifications

The model is equipped with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with integrated graphics and supports up to 32 GB of RAM. Windows 11 is installed.

The 14-inch display has a resolution of 2880 × 1800 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz with variable VRR and multi-touch support. The standard transformation modes have been preserved: Laptop, Tablet, Tent and Stand.

Sales start in May. Starting price – from $ 1950.

Yoga Pro 7a and New Idea Devices

At the same time, the Lenovo Yoga Pro 7a model with AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Series processors and support for up to 128 GB of RAM was introduced. The device is focused on resource-intensive tasks using AI.

The laptop received a 15.3-inch 2.5K PureSight Pro OLED display and an enlarged Force Pad trackpad, which can be used as a graphics tablet. Sales are scheduled to start in August, the price starts at $2,100.

In the more affordable segment, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i Ultra with Copilot+ support is shown. It is equipped with Intel Core Ultra processors and 14-inch WUXGA OLED or WQXGA IPS LCD screens with VRR up to 120 Hz. The case thickness is from 11.9 mm, and the weight is about 1.1 kg. Sales will start in October at a price of $800.

Also announced is the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 tablet based on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4. The device is equipped with a 13-inch 3.5K display and the Qira AI assistant. The kit includes a stylus. Sales start in July, the price starts at $420.