Lenovo showed off an experimental Legion Pro Rollable laptop with a rollable screen   

Lenovo showed off an experimental Legion Pro Rollable laptop with a rollable screen22.12.25
Windows Latest has published new details about the Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable, a concept gaming laptop that Lenovo will first show publicly at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. The device is positioned not only as a demonstration of technology, but also as the most powerful components.
The concept is based on the Legion Pro 7i platform and is aimed at esports athletes who travel frequently. The key feature is the horizontally sliding PureSight OLED display: in normal mode it is 16 inches, but using a mechanism with two motors, the screen smoothly expands to 21.5 or 24 inches. According to sources, the panel slides out evenly on both sides, without vibrations and creases, and the mechanism itself works quietly and is designed for long-term use.
In terms of hardware, Lenovo has not made any compromises: the concept will be equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card and a top-of-the-line Intel Core Ultra processor, the exact model of which has not yet been announced. The laptop also actively uses AI capabilities through the Lenovo AI Engine+, which helps with performance adaptation, orientation in game scenes and training without interfering directly with the gameplay.
CES 2026 will be the first and so far the only confirmed venue for the Legion Pro Rollable demonstration. Lenovo emphasizes that this is a concept, and a decision on serial production has not yet been made.
