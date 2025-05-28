Lenovo releases Legion M5000 mountain bike28.05.25
Lenovo has expanded its product line by introducing… a mountain bike under the Legion brand – the M5000 model. At the start of sales, the base price was set at about $ 290.
The bike received a 6061 aluminum alloy frame with internal cable routing. The front fork is equipped with a shock absorber and a lockout, which allows you to switch between hard and soft settings depending on the surface.
The Lenovo Legion M5000 bike is equipped with 27.5 by 2.10 inch Kenda tires with tread, as well as aluminum rims. Silver Star hydraulic disc brakes are installed on both the front and rear wheels.
The gear shifting system is represented by a 24-speed Shimano configuration with a FD-TZ500 front derailleur, RD-TY300 rear derailleur and an 8-speed cassette. The shifters used are from the brand L-TWOO model A3.
Aluminum components of the handlebar, stem and seatpost, as well as the Marvi saddle. Two color options are available to buyers – Ice White and Carbon Black.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Logitech has released new gaming headphones G522 Lightspeed. The model has a full-size speaker enclosure, a detachable microphone, a backlight, and some voice recording tools.
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Lenovo releases Legion M5000 mountain bike Lenovo
The Lenovo Legion M5000 bike is equipped with 27.5 x 2.10-inch Kenda tires with tread
ViewSonic XG273 monitor is 4K OLED with 240 Hz and 0.03 ms response time monitor OLED ViewSonic
Among the technical features of the ViewSonic XG273 monitor is extended color coverage: 99% of the DCI-P3 space, 98% of AdobeRGB and full sRGB coverage are claimed.
Lenovo releases Legion M5000 mountain bike
Trump threatens 25% tariffs on Android smartphones made outside US
Asus ROG Strix GS-BE18000 – router with AiMesh support and a channel of up to 18,000 Mbps
Chrome browser will automatically change weak passwords
Acer at Computex 2025: tablets, routers and modems
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6
Acer AMD and Intel-based graphics cards at Computex 2025
Marshall will start producing soundbars for TVs
Google Wear OS 6 introduced: new design and higher battery life
Toyota RAV4 2025 is available only as hybrid
Seasonic Prime PX-3200 power supply with six 12V-2×6 connectors
Google AI Ultra – $250/month ultra AI subscription with 30TB storage and YouTube Premium