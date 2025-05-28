Lenovo releases Legion M5000 mountain bike

Lenovo has expanded its product line by introducing… a mountain bike under the Legion brand – the M5000 model. At the start of sales, the base price was set at about $ 290.

The bike received a 6061 aluminum alloy frame with internal cable routing. The front fork is equipped with a shock absorber and a lockout, which allows you to switch between hard and soft settings depending on the surface.

The Lenovo Legion M5000 bike is equipped with 27.5 by 2.10 inch Kenda tires with tread, as well as aluminum rims. Silver Star hydraulic disc brakes are installed on both the front and rear wheels.

The gear shifting system is represented by a 24-speed Shimano configuration with a FD-TZ500 front derailleur, RD-TY300 rear derailleur and an 8-speed cassette. The shifters used are from the brand L-TWOO model A3.

Aluminum components of the handlebar, stem and seatpost, as well as the Marvi saddle. Two color options are available to buyers – Ice White and Carbon Black.