Lenovo R32qc-30 – 31-inch gaming monitor with a curved screen and a frequency of 180 Hz

Lenovo introduced the new R32qc-30 monitor, which has an increased screen size – from 27 to 31.5 inches. The display has a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels, a refresh rate of 180 Hz and a curvature of 1500R, providing a viewing angle of 178 degrees.

The claimed response time is 0.5 ms. The screen covers 99% of the sRGB color space and is equipped with proprietary blue light reduction technology to protect the eyes.

The Lenovo monitor supports AMD FreeSync technology. The equipment includes HDMI ports, DisplayPort and a 3.5 mm audio output. The monitor is also equipped with an adjustable stand. The Lenovo Legion R32qc-30 is now available for purchase in China at a price of $263.

Earlier, Lenovo announced a gaming monitor Legion R27qc-30, which is equipped with a curved VA panel with a diagonal of 27 inches and a resolution of 2K. The monitor has a 180Hz refresh rate, making it a great choice for gamers, and the 1500R curvature enhances the immersive effect.

The aspect ratio of the screen is 16:9 and the response time is only 0.5ms, which minimizes lags and blurring of the image.

The monitor supports AMD FreeSync technology, which ensures a smooth change of frames without breaks and artifacts. The contrast of the screen is 1000:1, and the TÜV Rheinland certification confirms the reduction of eye strain.

The Lenovo Legion R27qc-30 is equipped with various ports and an adjustable stand that allows you to adjust the angle and height of the monitor. The weight of the device is 6.1 kg. /”> It is currently available in China for $195, but there is no word on global availability yet.

Other Lenovo models

This summer, Lenovo also announced a new gaming monitor under the Lecoo brand, called Lecoo K2739GQL. This monitor is equipped with a 27-inch Fast IPS display with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 360 Hz. It supports Adaptive Sync and G-SYNC technologies, which ensures smooth gameplay without tearing or lag.

Key features of the Lecoo K2739GQL include:

Viewing angle: 178 degrees

Brightness: 400 nits

Contrast: 1000:1

10-bit color support

Color coverage: 134.44% sRGB and 101.21% DCI-P3

Panel response time: 1ms

The monitor weighs 6.9 kg and is equipped with several ports, including HDMI 2.1, DP 1.4, USB-A 3.0, USB-B 3.0 and a 3.5 mm jack. It also comes with an adjustable stand that allows you to customize it to suit the user’s individual preferences.

The Lecoo K2739GQL is now available for purchase in China at a price of $689.