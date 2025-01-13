Lenovo Legion Go S – portable console based on SteamOS13.01.25
Lenovo showed off the first non-Valve SteamOS handheld console at CES 2025. The console is called the Legion Go S and will be released in May 2025 for $499. The Legion Go S has a new AMD Ryzen Z2 Go chip, 16 GB of RAM and a 512 GB storage. The console weighs 730 g, while the Steam Deck weighs 640 g. As for the battery, it is the same as the Steam Deck – 55 Wh.
The console has an 8-inch display with a resolution of 1920x1200p and a refresh rate of 120 Hz with VRR technology. For comparison, the Steam Deck has a display with 1280x800p with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Lenovo has abandoned interchangeable controllers like the Nintendo Switch, so the Legion Go S has a monolithic body. The console also received two additional function buttons on the back.
By the way, Lenovo also showed another version of the Legion Go S with Windows on board and more powerful hardware: AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme, 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage. This version will go on sale this month and will cost $ 729. In addition to the new portable console, Lenovo also announced at CES 2025 a conceptual laptop with a sliding display and a gaming tablet Legion Tab 3.
