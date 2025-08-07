Lenovo Legion 5 and LOQ 15 laptops with OLED, RTX 5070 already on sale in Ukraine at a price of 51 000 UAH

Lenovo has introduced new gaming laptops in Ukraine: Legion 5, Legion Pro 5 and LOQ 15, equipped with Intel Core Ultra processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series graphics cards and OLED displays. Earlier this week, Yoga series laptops were announced in Ukraine.

Lenovo LOQ 15 received a 15.6-inch IPS screen with a resolution of up to 2560 × 1440 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz and G-SYNC support. In the maximum configuration, the laptop is equipped with an Intel Core i7-14700HX processor and an RTX 5070 graphics card with 8 GB of GDDR7 memory. The battery capacity is 60 W h with support for fast charging Super Rapid Charge – up to 70% in 30 minutes. The price starts at UAH 50,999.

Lenovo Legion 5 10th generation is available on both Intel and AMD platforms. The top version is equipped with Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX and RTX 5070, models with AMD Ryzen 7 and RTX 5070 or RTX 5060 graphics cards are also available. The laptop received a 15.1-inch WQXGA (2560 × 1600) OLED display with a refresh rate of 165 Hz, G-SYNC and Dolby Vision support. The battery is 80 Wh, charging up to 70% in 30 minutes. The price starts at UAH 64,999.

Lenovo Legion Pro 5 features a 16-inch WQXGA OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 240 Hz, support for HDR True Black 1000, Dolby Vision, and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. The maximum configuration includes an Intel Core i9-14900HX and an RTX 5070 with 12 GB of GDDR7, with options available with AMD Ryzen 9 and Ryzen 7. The amount of DDR5-5600 RAM is up to 32 GB, SSD is up to 2 TB. The ColdFront 5.0 cooling system with Lenovo AI Engine+. The battery is 80 Wh, supports Super Rapid Charge Pro fast charging and charging via USB-C. The price starts at UAH 80,999.