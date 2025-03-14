Lenovo has released an SSD drive in a grenade case

Lenovo has introduced an unusual SSD-drive Legion Tactical Mobile SSD, the design of which is made in the style of a military theme. The device was released in honor of the premiere of the Chinese film Operation Hadal and will be sold exclusively on local marketplaces.

The main feature of the drive is a grenade-shaped case made of aluminum alloy. Lenovo offers three configuration options:

an empty case for $41, allowing you to install your own SSD;

a collector’s set with movie paraphernalia for $55;

a version with a 1TB SSD and peripherals installed for $110.

The Legion Tactical Mobile SSD case features a sliding panel for tool-free drive replacement. The 1TB model supports read speeds of up to 1050 MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000 MB/s via USB 3.2 Gen2. The device is 143.2 mm high and weighs 320 g.

Like most gaming accessories, the Legion Tactical Mobile SSD has RGB lighting. It comes with USB-C and USB-A cables. The drive is compatible with Windows and macOS.