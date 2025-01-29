Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 get touch display and Intel Core i7 processor

Lenovo has announced the new Chromebook Plus 2-in-1, designed for users who value the power of a laptop and the flexibility of a tablet. This device will be a useful tool for students, office workers and users with basic productivity needs.

The Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 features a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 IPS touchscreen display that supports the Lenovo USI Pen 2 stylus. Thanks to the 360 ​​° hinge, the device can be used as a laptop, tablet or in “tent” mode.

Device Features

The device’s body is certified according to the MIL-STD-810H standard, providing protection against damage. The lightweight and durable Chromebook weighs only 1.5 kg and is equipped with a backlit keyboard and is spill-resistant.

The device is offered in various configurations, including Intel Core processors up to i7, 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB SSD. The initial model has 128 GB eMMC.

Lenovo Chromebook’s 50 Wh battery provides up to 11 hours of battery life. The Chromebook is equipped with two USB-A ports, two USB-C, HDMI and a microSD card slot. For wireless connectivity, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 are available. The 5 MP front-facing camera is suitable for video conferencing and online communication.

Official data on the cost and start of sales date have not yet been announced. However, the device is likely to be presented in the mid-price segment.

Along with the Chromebook Plus 2-in-1, Lenovo also announced the Yoga Slim 9i – a unique laptop with two POLED displays and advanced artificial intelligence capabilities. Lenovo is actively developing innovative solutions, strengthening its position in the universal device market.