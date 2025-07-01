Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14 with MediaTek has up to 17 hours autonomy01.07.25
Lenovo and Google have announced the new Chromebook Plus 14 laptop, which is one of the first in the series based on the MediaTek Kompania Ultra 910 ARM chip. The device promises a noticeable increase in performance and battery life of up to 17 hours.
This is an important step for the Chromebook ecosystem, where Intel and AMD processors have traditionally prevailed. Now the Chrome OS platform is betting on ARM architecture – the same one that is successfully used in Apple laptops and is increasingly being implemented in Windows devices.
Chromebook Plus 14 specifications
The Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14 is equipped with a 14-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels. In some configurations, the screen is touch-sensitive. The device weighs about 1.17 kg, and its thickness is just over 1.5 cm. Outwardly, it resembles a MacBook: light, thin and minimalist.
Versions are available with 12 or 16 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage. The Dolby Atmos-enabled audio system includes four speakers, two of which are directed downwards. There is also a 5-megapixel webcam and a fingerprint scanner for biometric security.
The Chromebook Plus 14 has Google Gemini artificial intelligence functions built into it. In particular, the unique Smart Grouping feature has been implemented – automatic organization of tabs and documents into virtual workspaces to increase productivity.
The Gallery application now has AI editing tools, including removing the background from photos and creating stickers. It also supports text selection on images with contextual actions (for example, creating events in the calendar), AI-based image generation and search on the selected part of the screen.
Price and Availability
The Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14 is now available in the US starting at $649. When you purchase the device, you get a free one-year subscription to Google One AI Pro, which includes 2TB of cloud storage and advanced Gemini features.
