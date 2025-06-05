Lenovo C55 compact digital camera supports 4K recording05.06.25
Lenovo has introduced a new compact digital camera C55, which may interest bloggers and those who regularly shoot videos. The device is focused on everyday use, has a small size and a set of features suitable for shooting in various conditions, including low light.
The Lenovo C55 is equipped with a 64-megapixel Sony CMOS sensor and supports 4K video recording. The camera has two modules – front and main – and offers 18x digital zoom. For ease of navigation, a 2.8-inch LCD display is provided, which allows you to review the footage and manage settings.
Among the notable features are electronic image stabilization (EIS), as well as a pair of LED ring flashes that help when shooting in the dark. The 1300 mAh battery provides up to 120 minutes of photo shooting or up to 80 minutes of video recording.
The device supports TF memory cards up to 128 GB. The camera weighs about 190 grams, dimensions – 112×71.5×34.5 mm. Sales start with a single color option – white. The kit includes a wrist strap and a protective case. The cost of the Lenovo C55 is $69 for the version with a 64 GB card and $78 for a kit with 128 GB of memory.
