Lenovo announced a new CS2 tournament for amateurs with a prize pool of 50,000 UAH

As part of the CS2 tournament series “Legion CS2 Series 2025,” supported by Lenovo, the fourth tournament in the series will be held for Ukrainian amateur esports players – Legion New Hope Cup 2. In the final stage of the tournament, teams will compete for a prize pool of 50,000 UAH. The format is entirely online, and participation is free. All rules are available at the link, published by the organizers.

The stated goal of the Legion New Hope Cup 2 is to support the development of the Ukrainian esports community. The tournament provides amateur teams and players seeking to enter the HLTV rankings with the opportunity to gain necessary practice and competitive experience. Lenovo notes that increasing the number of Ukrainian players on the global stage is a strategic goal.

The company emphasized that the Ukrainian scene demonstrates high potential, so it is important to create conditions for further development. Competitions, training, and experience at official tournaments are considered tools that can ensure the transfer of local results to the international level.

The first stage of qualifiers will take place on November 1 and 2, and the second on November 3 and 4. The open qualifiers will feature four stages of single-elimination bo1 matches, leading to the quarterfinals. The quarterfinal matches in each bracket will be played as bo3 matches.

The eight-team playoffs will also be held in a single-elimination BO3 format. The final winner will be determined in a BO5 series. The playoffs are scheduled for November 8th, with the final match on November 9th.

The prize pool is distributed as follows

• First place – 20,000 UAH

• Second place – 10,000 UAH

• Third and fourth places – 5,000 UAH each

• Fifth through eighth places – 2,500 UAH each

To participate, join the tournament on the FaceIT platform and fill out the appropriate form: separate for teams and players seeking a roster.

The organizers caution that participants without a team can only participate if a full roster is formed before registration closes. Additional information is available in the forms available on the tournament page.

The organizers of the Legion New Hope Cup 2 have set clear restrictions on participation in the competition, targeting exclusively an amateur audience. Professional players with active contracts or verbal agreements with esports clubs, as well as users with an ELO level of 10 on the FaceIT platform, are not allowed to participate.