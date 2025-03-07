Lenovo AI monitor automatically adjusts height on stand07.03.25
Lenovo unveiled two AI-powered device concepts at Mobile World Congress that expand the capabilities of the PC. The first is the AI Stick, a compact module that adds a neural processing unit (NPU) to any computer. The second is an AI-powered monitor that not only has a discrete computing unit but also can automatically adapt to the user’s movements by adjusting the height, tilt, and rotation of the screen.
The Lenovo AI Stick connects via Thunderbolt and provides additional power for large language models, despite its relatively low performance of 32 TOPS. For more complex tasks, it can be connected to a wall outlet, which will increase the computing capabilities of the device.
The Lenovo AI monitor is part of the company’s strategy to introduce “smart technology for everyone.” It not only optimizes the comfort of working behind the screen, but also allows computers without a built-in NPU to use Lenovo’s AI tool.
The company did not specify the timing of the possible release of these concepts to the market, but in parallel, it presented other innovative devices at MWC 2025, including laptops with a flexible screen and even a solar panel. You can read more about them in our news.
