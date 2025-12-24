Lenovo Adaptable Keyboard can adapt the pressure of pressing

The computer keyboard market has remained largely unchanged in recent years, but Lenovo is looking to offer new approaches in this segment. Similar to the company’s experiments with laptops with sliding screens, including the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable, Legion Pro Rollable and ThinkPad Rollable XD, the manufacturer is preparing several conceptual solutions for peripherals. Windows Latest has received exclusive information about new Lenovo keyboards and accessories, which are planned to be presented at the CES 2026 exhibition.

The ThinkPad line has been associated with some of the most comfortable keyboards on the market for many years due to the clear key travel and pronounced tactile feedback. According to sources from Windows Latest, Lenovo is preparing to show the Adaptable Keyboard – a compact keyboard that can change the nature of keystrokes depending on the use scenario. The idea is that the effort required to actuate the keys will differ when playing games and typing or working with documents.

More about the Lenovo keyboard concept

The conceptual keyboard does not contain a numeric keypad, due to which the case has become more compact, and almost its entire surface is occupied by keys. On the right side are indicators for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and battery level, as well as additional designations related to the network and intelligent functions of the device. At the same time, the Copilot button for Windows 11 is intentionally absent from the design.

Lenovo uses an optical actuation mechanism in this model, which allows you to change the key travel and the nature of the response. The user will be able to switch between lighter and faster pressing, suitable for games, and more rigid and precise modes, designed for working with texts and other tasks where control is important.

About Lenovo Self-Charging Kit

The second concept that became known was called Lenovo Self-Charging Kit. This is a set of a keyboard and mouse that do not require traditional recharging. The accessories use a new generation of light energy harvesting technology that can produce power even at a light level of about 50 lux. For comparison, standard solar panels used, for example, in calculators, usually require at least 200–500 lux. Due to this, charging can occur even under normal room lighting. The promotional images do not highlight the solar cell separately, but a rectangular area of ​​​​a second shade is visible above the arrow keys, which presumably acts as a power source.

In addition to conceptual developments, Lenovo is preparing to demonstrate a more down-to-earth product aimed at the real market. This is the Lenovo 900 Wireless Low-Profile Mechanical Keyboard & Mouse – a wireless low-profile mechanical keyboard and mouse with a translucent design, made in Thunder Gray and Cloud Gray. The accessories support connection to multiple devices via a single 2.4 GHz adapter, as well as via Bluetooth. The keyboard uses proprietary mechanical switches with a four-point design, which is designed to provide more precise control of the click.