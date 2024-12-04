Leica has achieved record profits in its entire 100-year history04.12.24
German company Leica Camera achieved record financial results in 2023/2024, increasing revenue by 14% to 554 million euros compared to 485 million euros a year earlier. The main factor of success was the steady growth of the business and the increase in profits, with the key role played by standalone cameras, especially the popular Leica Q3 model, which became the main driver of revenue.
Despite the active development of the mobile photography segment and technological partnerships in the smartphone industry, the company maintains its focus on traditional cameras and support for classic photography, which remains its core business.
The results confirm the effectiveness of the company’s strategy, allowing not only to strengthen its position in the camera market, but also to expand its activities in new areas. The year was the most successful in Leica’s almost century-old history, demonstrating its successful adaptation to modern market conditions.
Leica has introduced its first laser projector – Cine 1. Leica Cine 1 runs on the Google TV operating system, which is why the company calls it a smart TV. The device’s body is made of metal. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi wireless adapters are installed inside.
The projector is equipped with an ultra-short-throw Summicron lens. The maximum projection distance is 120″. The contrast ratio is 1000 to 1 with a brightness of 2500 lumens (maximum). href=”https://hi-tech.ua/leica-cine-1-pershij-lazernij-proektor-kompani%d1%97-ma%d1%94-google-tv-proekcziyu-120-4k-uhd-i -czinu-8300/”>The device can output images with 4K UHD resolution and has a lifespan of 25,000 hours.
The Leica Cine 1 is equipped with a TV tuner, HDMI 2.1(x2) and HDMI 2.0(x1) connectors, S/PDIF, CL+, USB and Mini-Jack.
In addition to the Wi-Fi adapter, an Ethernet port is provided for connecting to the Internet. The novelty also received speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The Leica Cine 1 costs more than many TVs. The price of the new projector was $8300.
