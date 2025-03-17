Lego will make all tires from recycled materials by the end of 2025

Lego, the world’s largest tire manufacturer by volume, has introduced a new eco-friendly material called rSEBS for its miniature tires. The material is made from recycled fishing nets and oil, reducing the company’s dependence on fossil fuels.

By the end of 2025, the new tires will become standard for all Lego sets, and are already being used in a number of sets. Initially, the tires will contain at least 30% recycled content.

The rSEBS initiative is part of Lego’s global strategy to transition to sustainable materials. The company has previously started producing plastic parts from Brazilian sugar cane and making transparent elements for its sets from recycled artificial marble.