Lego introduces the first Star Trek set – USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D

Lego has officially unveiled its first set based on the cult TV series Star Trek: The Next Generation. The centerpiece is a detailed model of the USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D, one of the most iconic characters in science fiction.

The 3,600-piece model features all of the ship’s key features, including a detachable command plate, two warp engines with red and blue accents, and an opening shuttle hangar. The model sits on a tilting base with a plaque that features historical information about the ship, including the date it was first launched and where it was built.

The Lego USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D set will go on sale on November 28 in branded stores and on the company’s official website for $399. Until December 1, buyers will receive a bonus – an additional Type-15 Shuttlepod set. The set also includes nine minifigures, each of which is equipped with branded accessories from the series.

The launch of a series based on Star Trek was a historic step for Lego. The company already had a long and successful cooperation with the Star Wars franchise, which at one time helped the brand overcome the financial crisis of the 1990s. Now Lego is expanding its universe in the direction of another legendary saga, which will undoubtedly interest science fiction fans around the world.

