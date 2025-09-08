Lego Death Star set for $1,000 is the largest in the company’s history08.09.25
Eight years after the release of the Millennium Falcon, Lego has introduced a new set – the Death Star, which is priced at $1,000 for the first time.
The new Lego Death Star is 52.3 centimeters high, 48 centimeters wide and over 38 centimeters deep. Unlike the classic spherical shape, the set is made in the form of a vertical cut, which recreates key episodes of the Star Wars universe. Inside, there is a hangar with an imperial shuttle, a garbage press, an escape from block AA-23, a control room with droids R2-D2 and C-3PO, as well as a throne room, in which Luke Skywalker’s final duel with Darth Vader and the Emperor unfolds.
The set includes 9,023 pieces and 38 minifigures, including multiple versions of Luke and Han, as well as a fun element of a stormtrooper in a hot tub.
The sale will begin on October 1, 2025 for members of the Lego Insiders program, and from October 4, the set will be available for general sale. The first buyers will receive an additional set with a Tie Fighter.
Although the Death Star did not become the largest Lego set in terms of the number of parts, it set a record for the price and number of minifigures.
