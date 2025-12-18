Leaderboard manufacturer Luminar declared bankruptcy after conflict with Volvo   

Leaderboard manufacturer Luminar declared bankruptcy after conflict with Volvo18.12.25
American company Luminar, which specializes in automotive headlights, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. This is reported by TechCrunch. The decision was the result of a protracted crisis, accompanied by staff cuts, the departure of top managers and a legal conflict with its largest customer Volvo.
As part of the procedure, Luminar intends to sell its core business of manufacturing headlights, and also agreed to sell a subsidiary semiconductor company. Until the time of bankruptcy, the company will continue its operations to minimize risks for customers and suppliers, but after the completion of the transactions, Luminar plans to cease to exist.
Court documents estimate the company’s assets in the range of $ 100 to $ 500 million with liabilities of $ 500 million to $ 1 billion. Among the creditors are Scale AI, to which Luminar owed about $ 10 million for data labeling services, as well as Applied Intuition with a debt of more than $ 1 million.
2025 was a watershed year for Luminar. In May, founder Austin Russell stepped down as CEO after an internal ethics investigation, though he retained his seat on the board. In the fall, he founded Russell AI Labs and filed to buy Luminar. During that time, the company went through two rounds of layoffs, laid off about a quarter of its staff, lost its CFO, defaulted on a number of loans, and was under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Volvo’s decision in November to terminate its five-year contract with Luminar was an additional blow. In response, the company filed a lawsuit against the automaker, but was countersued by a sensor partner. At the same time, Luminar faced an eviction lawsuit from one office and refused to lease another, which only accelerated the crisis.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
The best gaming laptops, mice for work, gaming keyboards, smartphones, and wireless headphones of 2025. Among them, we will highlight the most interesting ones and those that we can recommend buying.
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Best 27-, 32-, and 34-inch monitors: right choice for gaming or work
Leaderboard manufacturer Luminar declared bankruptcy after conflict with Volvo business car Volvo
As part of the procedure, Luminar intends to sell its core LED manufacturing business and has also agreed to sell its semiconductor subsidiary.
Counterpoint: Smartphone prices will rise in 2026 due to memory shortages analytics research smartphone
According to a new forecast from Counterpoint Research, global smartphone shipments will decline by 2.1% in 2026.
Rogbid Enduro – smartwatch with large 1100 mAh battery and $30 price
Over 19,000 games were released on Steam in 2025, half of which players didn’t even notice
Vivo S50 smartphone has Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and 6500 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy TriFold display costs as much as new Galaxy S25 Ultra
Brabus will now tune not only Mercedes and Maybach, but also Bentley
ASUS ROG release gaming monitor with 5K 180Hz and QHD 330Hz matrix
iRobot has declared bankruptcy
Digital Foundry’s Best Games of 2025
lifecell offers MNP subscribers to fix the tariff for 2 years
Air raid warning in Ukraine will be more accurate and faster
Google’s Disco browser can create web apps