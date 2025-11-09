Las Vegas police show fleet of Tesla Cybertrucks

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has introduced the world’s first patrol vehicle fleet, which consists entirely of electric Tesla Cybertruck pickup trucks. Ten electric vehicles equipped with sirens, special signals and a full set of police equipment were purchased for the service.

The Cybertruck was converted by Unplugged Performance, which adapted Tesla Cybertrucks for 24-hour duty. The project is financed by private partners, so the city budget was not affected.

The police note that the Cybertruck was chosen not only because of its futuristic design. The stainless steel body, dual-motor power plant and adaptive suspension make the electric pickup truck suitable for complex tasks from pursuits to work in extreme conditions. In addition, electric cars have low operating costs and operate almost silently.

The first Tesla Cybertrucks will go on patrol next month. They fully comply with local and federal standards. If the experiment is considered successful, similar electric parks may appear in other cities in the United States.