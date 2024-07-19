Large capacity generators and batteries have again been exempted from duty and VAT

Ukrainian people’s deputies finally supported amendments to the legislation exempting a large list of energy equipment from paying customs duties and VAT when it is imported into Ukraine. These are the following equipment to improve the energy situation: electric generating equipment, equipment for wind and solar generation, as well as batteries (except low-capacity batteries).

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine also agreed to abolish customs duties and VAT on imported equipment, which will be useful to the defenders of Ukraine against the Russian invaders. Such equipment includes: equipment for mine countermeasures and equipment for the production of countermeasures against technical intelligence.

These tax benefits are contained in draft laws No. 11258 and No. 11259, which were supported by 305 and 313 people’s deputies, respectively. The new 2024 exemptions for large capacity generators and batteries will remain in effect until martial law ends or January 1, 2026.

In 2022, Ukraine already introduced tax incentives for energy recovery. From November 9, 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers exempted the import of generators, transformers and batteries from taxes. This made it possible to import tens of thousands of generators, the amount of the granted benefit reached hundreds of millions of hryvnias. The benefits granted were short-term and expired in the spring of 2023.