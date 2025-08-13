Kyivstar wants to raise $200 million by entering the Nasdaq stock exchange13.08.25
The largest Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar plans to raise from $50 to $200 million during its listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange in New York this year.
As Reuters reports, citing sources, the operator’s parent company, VEON, has already secured $52 million in agreements with institutional investors. This is the minimum amount that is planned to be raised.
The listing is expected by the end of the third quarter of 2025. At the same time, VEON will retain at least 80% of the shares of the telecom business. The maximum amount of funds raised may reach $200 million depending on the buyback of shares.
According to the agency’s sources, VEON expects that the listing of Kyivstar will fuel investors’ interest in Ukrainian assets amid preparations for the country’s post-war recovery.
VEON CEO Kaan Terzioglu noted that the listing received “extraordinarily strong support” from the US, Ukrainian and EU authorities. He called it a “people’s IPO” and expressed hope that investors around the world would support Ukraine.
The agency also recalls that Kyivstar is valued at $2.21 billion and is the largest mobile operator in Ukraine — with 24 million subscribers. Despite cyberattacks and power outages during the war, the company’s revenue and key profit indicators have increased significantly since the full-scale Russian invasion.
Edison Group analysts Nick Payton and Dan Ridsdale believe that the upcoming listing is built around the theme of Ukraine’s recovery and the role of digital infrastructure in this process. However, they say it is not immune to risks: despite VEON’s exit from the Russian market, concerns about ties to former shareholders and dependence on unstable jurisdictions could limit growth potential.
If successful, Kyivstar would become the first Ukrainian company on the US stock exchange.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech offers a wide range of covers and cases for mobile devices. Meet the Logitech FLIP FOLIO for Apple tablets and ultra-compact laptops
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Kyivstar wants to raise $200 million by entering the Nasdaq stock exchange business Kyivstar
The largest Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar plans to raise between $50 million and $200 million during its listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange in New York this year.
Panasonic P-Series Smart TVs feature 144Hz MiniLED and have Google TV with Dolby Atmos Panasonic tv
Panasonic has announced a new line of P-Series TVs, which includes 21 models in different price categories – from affordable HD Ready to premium 4K MiniLED.
Panasonic P-Series Smart TVs feature 144Hz MiniLED and have Google TV with Dolby Atmos
Xiaomi Mijia Robot Vacuum 5 Pro can recognize 47 types of dirt
Samsung Messages will start supporting satellite communication
DJI releases Its first robot vacuum cleaner
Redmi A24 (2026) 144Hz gaming monitor costs $65
Ethereum once again approaching a record price
IDC: Tablet sales grew by 13.1% due to tariff increases
WhatsApp will get chats for users without an account
TP-Link BE3600 – Portable Router with Wi-Fi 7 and Built-in VPN
LG has released a 27-inch OLED panel with a frequency of 540-720 Hz
ASUS V500 Mini Tower – versatile and inexpensive desktop
OpenAI launches GPT-5 Chatbot AI version: what’s new?