Kyivstar, Vodafone, and Lifecell have blocked 60,000 spam numbers

Kyivstar, Vodafone, and Lifecell have blocked 60,000 spam numbers18.01.26
Since October 2, 2025, Ukrainian mobile operators have been authorized to block spam numbers. Since then, Kyivstar, Vodafone, and lifecell have collectively blocked 59,071 numbers used for unwanted advertising calls.
What constitutes a spam call?
According to the Cabinet of Ministers’ resolution, spam calls are defined as advertising calls made by a company without prior consent to promote a product or service.
What are the criteria for blocking numbers?
After a user’s request, the operator conducts a check. A number can be blocked if it meets at least two of the following criteria:
- Calls are made without actual communication;
- The average call duration is less than 60 seconds;
- More than 50% of calls are directed to different numbers;
- The number cannot be called back;
- A recorded message is played during the call;
- Complaints are received from subscribers;
- The number of incoming calls that do not result in a conversation is less than 5% of all calls to the number;
- The number is used only for calls, without SMS or internet access.
How to report spam
Several options are available to block spam calls. Subscribers can contact their operator directly, file a complaint with the National Commission for State Communications, or contact the Government hotline.
- Vodafone — via the app or by calling 111 or 0800400111 in Ukraine, +38 050 400 111 when roaming.
- Kyivstar — via the app or by calling 466 or 0800300466 in Ukraine, 105466# when roaming.
- lifecell — via the app or by calling 5433 or 0800 20 5433 in Ukraine, +38 063 5433 111 when roaming.
Context
As a reminder, alongside strengthening the fight against spam, Ukrainian operators recently launched a pilot 5G network in Lviv. Currently, more than 20 base stations of the new standard have been installed in the city, and the data transfer speed is approximately 500 Mbit/s per subscriber.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Our editorial team traditionally sums up the results every year. We recently showcased the editors’ top devices. Now it’s time to share the top news stories from hi-tech.ua in 2025.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Kyivstar, Vodafone, and Lifecell have blocked 60,000 spam numbers events in Ukraine
According to the Cabinet of Ministers’ resolution, spam calls are considered to be calls of an advertising nature when a company calls a subscriber without their prior consent.
Doom launched on multicooker development Doom games
YouTuber managed to run the classic shooter Doom on a Krups Cook4Me smart multicooker after reading and flashing the firmware of the touch control module
Kyivstar, Vodafone, and Lifecell have blocked 60,000 spam numbers
Doom launched on multicooker
YouTube has added new parental control features for Ukrainian users
Most popular Wikipedia articles in 2025
Samsung Galaxy A07 5G – budget smartphone with 120 Hz screen and a 6000 mAh battery
Micron 3610 NVMe – first consumer PCIe 5.0 SSD based on QLC memory
Redmi Soundbar Speaker 2 Pro audio system – budget model from Xiaomi with a wireless subwoofer
JBL introduces three new Quantum gaming headsets
Battlefield 6 lost 90% of active players
HP OmniBook, OmniStudio X and Chromebook unveiled at CES 2026
NASA will send astronauts to the moon for the first time in 50 years
Samsung Galaxy smartphones already support Starlink Direct to Cell satellite communication by Kyivstar
Inserting hyperlinks into Microsoft Word text will become easier