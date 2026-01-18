Kyivstar, Vodafone, and Lifecell have blocked 60,000 spam numbers

Since October 2, 2025, Ukrainian mobile operators have been authorized to block spam numbers. Since then, Kyivstar, Vodafone, and lifecell have collectively blocked 59,071 numbers used for unwanted advertising calls.

What constitutes a spam call?

According to the Cabinet of Ministers’ resolution, spam calls are defined as advertising calls made by a company without prior consent to promote a product or service.

What are the criteria for blocking numbers?

After a user’s request, the operator conducts a check. A number can be blocked if it meets at least two of the following criteria:

Calls are made without actual communication;

The average call duration is less than 60 seconds;

More than 50% of calls are directed to different numbers;

The number cannot be called back;

A recorded message is played during the call;

Complaints are received from subscribers;

The number of incoming calls that do not result in a conversation is less than 5% of all calls to the number;

The number is used only for calls, without SMS or internet access.

How to report spam

Several options are available to block spam calls. Subscribers can contact their operator directly, file a complaint with the National Commission for State Communications, or contact the Government hotline.

Vodafone — via the app or by calling 111 or 0800400111 in Ukraine, +38 050 400 111 when roaming.

Kyivstar — via the app or by calling 466 or 0800300466 in Ukraine, 105466# when roaming.

lifecell — via the app or by calling 5433 or 0800 20 5433 in Ukraine, +38 063 5433 111 when roaming.

Context

As a reminder, alongside strengthening the fight against spam, Ukrainian operators recently launched a pilot 5G network in Lviv. Currently, more than 20 base stations of the new standard have been installed in the city, and the data transfer speed is approximately 500 Mbit/s per subscriber.