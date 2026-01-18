Kyivstar, Vodafone, and Lifecell have blocked 60,000 spam numbers

18.01.26

apple iphone

 

Since October 2, 2025, Ukrainian mobile operators have been authorized to block spam numbers. Since then, Kyivstar, Vodafone, and lifecell have collectively blocked 59,071 numbers used for unwanted advertising calls.

What constitutes a spam call?

According to the Cabinet of Ministers’ resolution, spam calls are defined as advertising calls made by a company without prior consent to promote a product or service.

What are the criteria for blocking numbers?

After a user’s request, the operator conducts a check. A number can be blocked if it meets at least two of the following criteria:

  • Calls are made without actual communication;
  • The average call duration is less than 60 seconds;
  • More than 50% of calls are directed to different numbers;
  • The number cannot be called back;
  • A recorded message is played during the call;
  • Complaints are received from subscribers;
  • The number of incoming calls that do not result in a conversation is less than 5% of all calls to the number;
  • The number is used only for calls, without SMS or internet access.

 

How to report spam

 

Several options are available to block spam calls. Subscribers can contact their operator directly, file a complaint with the National Commission for State Communications, or contact the Government hotline.

 

  • Vodafone — via the app or by calling 111 or 0800400111 in Ukraine, +38 050 400 111 when roaming.
  • Kyivstar — via the app or by calling 466 or 0800300466 in Ukraine, 105466# when roaming.
  • lifecell — via the app or by calling 5433 or 0800 20 5433 in Ukraine, +38 063 5433 111 when roaming.

 

Context

 

As a reminder, alongside strengthening the fight against spam, Ukrainian operators recently launched a pilot 5G network in Lviv. Currently, more than 20 base stations of the new standard have been installed in the city, and the data transfer speed is approximately 500 Mbit/s per subscriber.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
374
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

29.12.25
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
views
8
comments 0
Top news 2025

Our editorial team traditionally sums up the results every year. We recently showcased the editors’ top devices. Now it’s time to share the top news stories from hi-tech.ua in 2025.


РќРѕРІРѕСЃС‚РёNews
18.01.26 | 16.09
Kyivstar, Vodafone, and Lifecell have blocked 60,000 spam numbers
apple iphone

According to the Cabinet of Ministers’ resolution, spam calls are considered to be calls of an advertising nature when a company calls a subscriber without their prior consent.

18.01.26 | 07.30
Doom launched on multicooker   
Doom Krups

YouTuber managed to run the classic shooter Doom on a Krups Cook4Me smart multicooker after reading and flashing the firmware of the touch control module