  

Kyivstar overtook Vodafone and lifecell in mobile internet speed

22.01.26

Independent platform for testing and analyzing the performance of Internet connections nPerf has identified the operator with the fastest mobile Internet in Ukraine by the end of 2025. Kyivstar became the leader of the rating with an average download speed of 40.85 Mbps and an upload speed of 14.45 Mbps.

 

Increase in indicators and latency

 

According to the report, Kyivstar improved its results by 13.3% over the year. The operator also showed the best result in latency – 40.77 milliseconds. In terms of streaming quality with a score of 75.59%, Kyivstar shared first place with Vodafone. At the same time, lifecell took second place in the rating of the lowest latency on the market with a score of 42.86 milliseconds.

 

In 4G networks, Kyivstar demonstrates the best performance in Ukraine. Recall that this month all three largest mobile operators began testing 5G networks in Lviv.

 

Research methodology

 

The results are based on 36,925 tests conducted using the nPerf application on devices running Android and iOS. nPerf CEO Sebastian de Rosbo noted that the Ukrainian market is showing positive dynamics, and the improvement in performance across all operators reflects a steady improvement in service quality.

 

Earlier, nPerf also reported that Vodafone became the leader in fixed Internet performance in Ukraine in 2025, showing a download speed of 200.5 Mbps versus 109.0 Mbps for Kyivstar.


