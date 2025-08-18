Kyivstar listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange18.08.25
Since August 15, 2025, shares of Kyivstar Group Ltd. — the parent company of the Ukrainian telecom operator Kyivstar — have been traded on one of the largest US stock exchanges, Nasdaq. The ticker has been chosen to be concise and symbolic – KYIV. This is the first time that a company that does business exclusively in Ukraine has been represented on Nasdaq.
The listing gives investors from all over the world the opportunity to directly invest in the Ukrainian economy. Nasdaq is known as a platform for technology giants – shares of Apple, Microsoft, Tesla, Amazon and other major IT companies are traded here. Now Kyivstar is also on this list.
The largest shareholder of Kyivstar Group remains the international telecom group VEON, which owns 89.6% of the capital and supported the company’s listing on the stock exchange.
On August 29, 2025, Kyivstar management will take part in the Opening Bell Ceremony – the traditional ceremonial opening of trading on Nasdaq in New York.
Kyivstar President Oleksandr Komarov noted that entering public trading is a signal to investors that stable, technologically advanced and effectively managed companies operate in Ukraine. He expressed gratitude to investors for their trust, VEON for their support, the team for their work, and customers for their loyalty.
Kyivstar serves almost 23 million mobile subscribers and 1.1 million fixed Internet users. The company owns the Helsi medical platform (29 million registered users), the Kyivstar TV video and TV service, as well as the Uklon taxi service – it was during the preparation for the purchase of Uklon that talks about entering Nasdaq began.
In addition, Kyivstar provides corporate clients with solutions in the field of cloud technologies, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. The Kyivstar.Tech division develops software development in Ukraine and cooperates with Starlink.
Ajax Systems announced a new line of video surveillance cameras with hybrid illumination, providing color images even in low light
