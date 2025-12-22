KLM introduces first electric aircraft tractors  

KLM introduces first electric aircraft tractors22.12.25
KLM has started using Goldhofer Phoenix AST2E electric tractors at Schiphol Airport, taking another step towards carbon-free ground handling by 2030.
The new machines have replaced diesel tractors and are versatile: they are able to tow both small aircraft and large airliners, including the Boeing 777. The electric tractors operate without harmful emissions, are almost silent and provide better comfort for drivers thanks to the improved suspension, which makes.
The introduction of electric tractors is part of KLM’s ambitious plan to achieve completely ecological ground handling by 2030. This step not only reduces the carbon footprint, but also shows the possibility of environmentally friendly technological solutions in the aviation industry.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
The best gaming laptops, mice for work, gaming keyboards, smartphones, and wireless headphones of 2025. Among them, we will highlight the most interesting ones and those that we can recommend buying.
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Best 27-, 32-, and 34-inch monitors: right choice for gaming or work
KLM introduces first electric aircraft tractors aviation transport
KLM has started using Goldhofer Phoenix AST2E electric tractors at Schiphol Airport, taking another step towards carbon-free ground handling by 2030.
Samsung introduces the world’s first 2nm smartphone chip – Exynos 2600 processor Samsung
Samsung officially unveils flagship Exynos 2600 mobile processor, fully revealing its specifications
KLM introduces first electric aircraft tractors
ChatGPT subscription in Ukraine is now available for $4
ZF will show software to reduce tire noise in cars
NVIDIA will reduce supply of GeForce RTX 50 graphics cards
Modern Mercedes-Benz Unimog get 7.7-liter V6
Honor почне випускати ігрові смартфони
Motorola introduces budget smartphone Moto G Power (2026)
Ukraine has release 112 application for emergency calls
LG introduces Micro RGB evo TVs
YouTube will be completely blocked in russia
EU will not ban internal combustion engine cars after 2035
Meta removes Facebook Messenger app for Windows and Mac