 

KLM introduces first electric aircraft tractors

22.12.25

KLM Goldhofer Phoenix AST2E

 

KLM has started using Goldhofer Phoenix AST2E electric tractors at Schiphol Airport, taking another step towards carbon-free ground handling by 2030.

 

The new machines have replaced diesel tractors and are versatile: they are able to tow both small aircraft and large airliners, including the Boeing 777. The electric tractors operate without harmful emissions, are almost silent and provide better comfort for drivers thanks to the improved suspension, which makes.

 

The introduction of electric tractors is part of KLM’s ambitious plan to achieve completely ecological ground handling by 2030. This step not only reduces the carbon footprint, but also shows the possibility of environmentally friendly technological solutions in the aviation industry.


