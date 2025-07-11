Kingston releases NV3 NVMe SSDs in M.2 2230 format11.07.25
Kingston Technology has expanded its NV3 NVMe line with new versions in the compact M.2 2230 form factor. These solutions are aimed at laptops and portable gaming devices, including the Valve Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go.
- Available capacities: 500GB, 1TB and 2TB
- Interface: PCIe 4.0 x4
- Speeds: up to 6000MB/s read and up to 5000MB/s write
- Write resource (TBW): from 160 to 640TB (depending on capacity)
- Warranty: 5 years
The technical characteristics of the new NV3 in the 2230 form factor are identical to the previously released models in the M.2 2280 size, but due to their smaller dimensions, the new products become relevant for ultraportable electronics. Recommended prices for the drives have not been announced, but, according to Kingston, they will be comparable to the current models of the NV3 line.
