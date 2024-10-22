Kindle Oasis will be Amazon’s latest push-button e-reader22.10.24
Amazon has officially announced the discontinuation of the Kindle Oasis, the last device in the Kindle line with physical page-turning buttons. Released in 2016 and updated in 2019, the Oasis has been popular among e-book lovers for its ergonomics and ease of use.
However, the company decided to focus on more modern models with touch screens, such as the Kindle Paperwhite, the Kindle Colorsoft with a color display and the Kindle Scribe, designed for reading and taking notes. These devices have shown great popularity among users due to touch controls.
A representative of the company, Devon Korvas, confirmed that the new Kindle models are now equipped with touch screens, and the old devices with physical buttons will no longer be produced. Despite this, some international versions of the Kindle Oasis are still available for sale, although they are already sold out in the US. For those who prefer physical buttons, there are alternatives like Kobo’s eReader.
