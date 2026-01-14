Kia EV2 electric crossover has a range of up to 448 km

Kia has unveiled the EV2 compact electric crossover at the 2026 Brussels Motor Show. The model is the sixth dedicated electric vehicle in the brand’s lineup and at the same time the most affordable representative of its electric direction. The EV2 belongs to the B-class and, above all, is oriented towards use in urban conditions.

Kia EV2 equipment

The Kia EV2 is offered with two options for traction batteries. The basic version has a 42.2 kWh battery, which provides a range of up to 317 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle. The version with a 61.0 kWh battery allows you to travel up to 448 km without recharging. Both modifications support fast charging with direct current, thanks to which it takes about half an hour to recharge from 10 to 80 percent.

When will the Kia EV2 be released

The launch of mass production of the standard version of the Kia EV2 is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026. Variants with a large range, as well as the GT Line equipment, are scheduled to appear later in the year. The length of the crossover is 4060 millimeters. Among the declared equipment is support for bidirectional charging according to the V2L and V2G standards, a remote intelligent parking system and a multimedia complex with a 12.3-inch display.

In addition to the EV2, Kia also brought sports versions of the EV3 GT, EV4 Hatchback GT and EV5 GT electric cars to Brussels. All of these models are equipped with a twin-motor power plant with all-wheel drive and received a specially tuned chassis. The start of production of GT modifications is scheduled for the second half of 2026.