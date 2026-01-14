 

Kia EV2 electric crossover has a range of up to 448 km

14.01.26

Kia EV2

 

Kia has unveiled the EV2 compact electric crossover at the 2026 Brussels Motor Show. The model is the sixth dedicated electric vehicle in the brand’s lineup and at the same time the most affordable representative of its electric direction. The EV2 belongs to the B-class and, above all, is oriented towards use in urban conditions.

 

Kia EV2 equipment

 

The Kia EV2 is offered with two options for traction batteries. The basic version has a 42.2 kWh battery, which provides a range of up to 317 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle. The version with a 61.0 kWh battery allows you to travel up to 448 km without recharging. Both modifications support fast charging with direct current, thanks to which it takes about half an hour to recharge from 10 to 80 percent.

 

When will the Kia EV2 be released

 

The launch of mass production of the standard version of the Kia EV2 is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026. Variants with a large range, as well as the GT Line equipment, are scheduled to appear later in the year. The length of the crossover is 4060 millimeters. Among the declared equipment is support for bidirectional charging according to the V2L and V2G standards, a remote intelligent parking system and a multimedia complex with a 12.3-inch display.

 

In addition to the EV2, Kia also brought sports versions of the EV3 GT, EV4 Hatchback GT and EV5 GT electric cars to Brussels. All of these models are equipped with a twin-motor power plant with all-wheel drive and received a specially tuned chassis. The start of production of GT modifications is scheduled for the second half of 2026.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
336
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

29.12.25
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
views
5
comments 0
Top news 2025

Our editorial team traditionally sums up the results every year. We recently showcased the editors’ top devices. Now it’s time to share the top news stories from hi-tech.ua in 2025.


РќРѕРІРѕСЃС‚РёNews
14.01.26 | 10.31
Kia EV2 electric crossover has a range of up to 448 km  
Kia EV2

New Kia EV2 is offered with two traction battery options. The base version has a 42.2 kWh battery, providing a range of up to 317 kilometers on the WLTP cycle

14.01.26 | 07.33
Автомобілем 2026 року в Європі став Mercedes-Benz CLA   
Mercedes-Benz CLA 2025

Автомобіль Mercedes-Benz CLA став володарем титулу “Автомобіль року 2026”. Переможця оголосили під час гала-вечора, що відбувся у рамках Міжнародного автосалону у Брюсселі.