Kensington releases trackball mouse

Kensington has won the prestigious IF Design Award 2025 for its Expert Mouse TB800 EQ Multi-Connection Trackball wireless mouse.

Unlike standard computer mice, this trackball does not require movement on the table – control is carried out via a central ball. There is a ring around it that replaces the scroll wheel, as well as additional buttons and rollers on the sides of the device. The mouse supports connection via Bluetooth and via a USB dongle, allowing you to work with three devices at once.

Kensington emphasizes that trackballs provide ergonomic control, reducing the load on the hands and wrists. The stationary design makes the device convenient for working in a limited space.

It is not yet known whether the model will go on sale, but given the availability of similar devices in the Kensington catalog, this is quite possible. Previously, the IF Design Award 2025 was also awarded to the Infinite Laptop concept laptop with a sliding screen.