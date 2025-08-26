JBL Quantum – new gaming headsets at Gamescom 202526.08.25
At Gamescom 2025, JBL showed an updated series of Quantum gaming headsets, which includes three models – Quantum 950, Quantum 650 and Quantum 250. All of them received new 50 mm carbon drivers with Hi-Res support and a fresh version of the proprietary software. The program can now create spatial sound even on older headphones in the line.
The flagship model Quantum 950 offers spatial sound with head tracking, support for Bluetooth 5.3 and a 2.4 GHz radio channel, active noise cancellation and a base station with volume control and RGB lighting. The headset works for up to 25 hours, and thanks to two replaceable batteries you can continue to play without pauses – the base charges the batteries during use. The price will be £299.99 or €349.99.
The mid-range segment is represented by the Quantum 650: here the same acoustics with Hi-Res, support for spatial sound via QuantumENGINE and increased autonomy up to 45 hours, but without noise cancellation and a base station. The cost is £129.99 / €149.99.
The most affordable version of the Quantum 250 is a wired headset with a basic set of features, but still the same spatial audio through updated software. The price is £49.99 / €59.99.
Thus, JBL updated the Quantum line, betting on versatility: from an expensive flagship with maximum capabilities to a simple model for those looking for high-quality sound for minimal money. The new headsets will go on sale in the fall of 2025.
Quantum 950 (flagship) specifications
- 50mm carbon drivers, Hi-Res
- JBL Quantum Spatial Sound with head tracking
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3 + 2.4 GHz, base with volume control and RGB lighting
- Active noise cancellation (ANC)
- Up to 25 hours of operation, two interchangeable tips included batteries, charging via base station
- 6mm microphone with AI noise cancellation
- Price: £299.99 / €349.99
Quantum 650 (mid-range) specs
- Same 50mm carbon drivers with Hi-Res
- Spatial audio via QuantumENGINE
- No ANC or base station
- Up to 45 hours of battery life
- Price: £129.99 / €149.99
Quantum 250 (budget model) features
- 50mm carbon drivers, Hi-Res
- Wired, basic functionality
- Spatial audio via software update
- Price: £49.99 / €59.99
Instagram will play tracks on Spotify Instagram Spotify
Now, when you post a track from Spotify to Stories, Instagram automatically adds a short snippet of the song.
