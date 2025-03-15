JBL introduces updated Charge 6 and Flip 7 Bluetooth speaker models15.03.25
JBL has introduced updated models of Bluetooth speakers Flip 7 and Charge 6, which received support for technology .
The JBL Flip 7 is equipped with improved bass and updated dome tweeters for clear reproduction of high frequencies. The speaker supports Bluetooth 5.4 and lossless audio transmission via USB-C. The battery life is 14 hours, and with the Playtime Boost function – up to 16 hours. The device is protected from water and dust according to the IP68 standard, and a full charge takes 2.5 hours.
The JBL Charge 6 has received an updated woofer, which provides improved sound clarity and deeper bass. Support for Auracast technology allows you to connect multiple speakers for surround sound. Like the Flip 7, the model supports lossless audio playback via USB-C and has IP68 protection. The speaker works for up to 27 hours without recharging, and Playtime Boost – up to 31 hours. The built-in battery allows you to use the device as a portable power source for smartphones.
Both models are available for order in six colors: black, blue, red, white, purple and camouflage. The cost of the JBL Flip 7 is $ 149.95, and the Charge 6 is $ 199.95. The delivery of the speakers will begin on April 6, 2025.
