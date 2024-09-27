JBL introduced new smart lights and audio speakers with backlight

JBL has announced the release of white versions of its PartyBox Stage 320 and PartyBox Club 120 speakers. Both devices are equipped with built-in lights that can be adjusted via a mobile app, and also support Bluetooth Auracast technology, which provides a wireless connection and the ability to synchronize multiple speakers.

PartyBox Stage 320 offers 240 watts of power and is equipped with two 25 mm tweeters and two 6.5 inch woofers. It is designed for convenient transportation, has a telescopic handle and wheels. The working time is up to 18 hours without recharging.

The PartyBox Club 120 model, in turn, provides 160 W of power and up to 12 hours of battery life. It is lighter and has a folding handle for carrying. Both devices are equipped with the AI ​​Sound Boost function, which improves the sound quality, and support the connection of other speakers via Auracast.



The PartyBox Stage 320 White retails for $599.95, but Amazon US has it for a discounted price of $449.95. The PartyBox Club 120 White model costs $399.95.

In addition, JBL introduced two new smart lamps – PartyLight Beam and PartyLight Stick, which synchronize with music, creating light effects.

JBL introduced two new smart lights – PartyLight Beam and PartyLight Stick. The PartyLight Beam is equipped with three RGB and four white LEDs that provide overhead lighting with an angle of 330°, covering an area of ​​up to 40 m². The lamp is connected to the network via a 2-meter cable.

PartyLight Stick offers 360° lighting thanks to 183 RGB LEDs and works up to 8 hours without recharging. It has compact dimensions – height 1081 mm and width 217 mm. Both devices are equipped with built-in microphones and a special algorithm that automatically synchronizes the light effects with the rhythm of the music. Manual control of parameters such as transition speed is also possible.

The PartyLight Beam is available for $149.95/£109.99/€129.99 and the PartyLight Stick for $99.95/£79.99/€99.99.