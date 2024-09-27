JBL introduced new smart lights and audio speakers with backlight27.09.24
JBL has announced the release of white versions of its PartyBox Stage 320 and PartyBox Club 120 speakers. Both devices are equipped with built-in lights that can be adjusted via a mobile app, and also support Bluetooth Auracast technology, which provides a wireless connection and the ability to synchronize multiple speakers.
PartyBox Stage 320 offers 240 watts of power and is equipped with two 25 mm tweeters and two 6.5 inch woofers. It is designed for convenient transportation, has a telescopic handle and wheels. The working time is up to 18 hours without recharging.
The PartyBox Club 120 model, in turn, provides 160 W of power and up to 12 hours of battery life. It is lighter and has a folding handle for carrying. Both devices are equipped with the AI Sound Boost function, which improves the sound quality, and support the connection of other speakers via Auracast.
The PartyBox Stage 320 White retails for $599.95, but Amazon US has it for a discounted price of $449.95. The PartyBox Club 120 White model costs $399.95.
In addition, JBL introduced two new smart lamps – PartyLight Beam and PartyLight Stick, which synchronize with music, creating light effects.
JBL introduced two new smart lights – PartyLight Beam and PartyLight Stick. The PartyLight Beam is equipped with three RGB and four white LEDs that provide overhead lighting with an angle of 330°, covering an area of up to 40 m². The lamp is connected to the network via a 2-meter cable.
PartyLight Stick offers 360° lighting thanks to 183 RGB LEDs and works up to 8 hours without recharging. It has compact dimensions – height 1081 mm and width 217 mm. Both devices are equipped with built-in microphones and a special algorithm that automatically synchronizes the light effects with the rhythm of the music. Manual control of parameters such as transition speed is also possible.
The PartyLight Beam is available for $149.95/£109.99/€129.99 and the PartyLight Stick for $99.95/£79.99/€99.99.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: with support
A processor, a discrete video card, a fingerprint scanner, and a large storage device are all attributes of an advanced office laptop. But in order to keep the price of Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242, the company made some concessions. Let’s figure out what exactly
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: with support
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
JBL introduced new smart lights and audio speakers with backlightaudio JBL speaker
JBL announced the release of white versions of its speakers PartyBox Stage 320 and PartyBox Club 120 and two new smart lights – PartyLight Beam and PartyLight Stick. PartyLight Beam
The Chinese SUV Dongfeng M-Hero 917 Dragon Armor Edition with a range of up to 1032 km will be an electric analogue of the Land Rover Defendercar china electric transport
Dongfeng M-Hero 917 Dragon Armor Edition will be available in two versions: EV and EREV. The electric version is equipped with four motors with a total power of 800 kW and provides a range of up to 505 km on the CLTC cycle