Jack Dorsey launches Bitchat messenger that works without an internet connection

Twitter (now X) co-founder and Block CEO Jack Dorsey has unveiled a new app, the Bitchat Mesh messenger, available on the App Store. The open-source development is billed as an experimental project put together over the weekend, but has already attracted the attention of a community interested in alternative means of communication.

How Bitchat Mesh works

The app uses Bluetooth Mesh technology, allowing devices to send messages directly, without an Internet, Wi-Fi, or cellular connection. Each message is end-to-end encrypted and sent over a peer-to-peer network. The range is up to 300 meters, with relaying through intermediate devices possible.

When first launched, the user is automatically assigned a random nickname (for example, @rabbit5), which can be changed. By going to the “Users” tab, you can see other people nearby and start a private chat without logins, passwords and third-party servers.

The main emphasis is on privacy

Bitchat does not require registration, does not collect data and does not use cloud storage. The application is focused on autonomous work in conditions where the usual connection is not available: at mass events, while traveling, during mobile network crashes or Internet outages.

At the moment, the program is available only for iOS and not in all countries. Support for Android devices is temporarily unavailable due to technical problems – the corresponding update has already been sent to Apple for moderation.

The project code is published on GitHub. Dorsey himself emphasizes that Bitchat is more of an experiment than a commercial product, but does not exclude its further development.