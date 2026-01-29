Intel was unprofitable in 2025, despite $20 billion in investments   

Intel was unprofitable in 2025, despite $20 billion in investments29.01.26
Intel’s financial report shows that the company ended the year with a net loss of $300 million. At the same time, this is a sharp improvement compared to 2024, when the minus reached $18.8 billion. Large-scale external investments played a key role in the almost break-even result.
Lowest annual revenue since 2010
Reports for the fourth quarter and the whole of 2025 recorded Intel’s annual profit at $52.9 billion – this is the worst figure since 2010. The company itself notes that, despite the overall decline, the fourth-quarter results exceeded internal expectations due to high demand due to the development of artificial intelligence.
In the fourth quarter, Intel’s revenue was $13.7 billion, the same as in the previous quarter, but 4% less than a year earlier. The net loss for the year was $300 million, which the company calls an important step forward after a disastrous 2024.
CFO’s Comment and Supply Issues
Intel CFO David Zinsner emphasized that the company exceeded expectations for profit, gross margin and earnings per share, despite the industry-wide supply shortage.
According to him, supply availability will remain the lowest in the first quarter, after which the situation will gradually improve in the second quarter and in the following years. At the same time, fundamental demand in key markets remains stable, and the active implementation of AI confirms the importance of the x86 architecture.
External investments of $20.4 billion
Intel managed to achieve almost zero results only thanks to large-scale capital injections – about $20.4 billion.
- $2 billion from SoftBank
- $4.46 billion from Silver Lake (for 51% of Altera shares)
- $5 billion from Nvidia
- $8.9 billion from the US government
Falling margins and dependence on TSMC
Intel’s supplies were limited by problems with obtaining silicon wafers from TSMC. Due to intense competition and unmet demand, the company suffered a loss of $600 million in one quarter. Gross margin fell to 36.1% compared to 39.2% a year earlier, although it improved slightly to 34.7% for the year.
Client Computing Group (CCG) Results
The Client Computing Group (CCG) reported $8.2 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter, down from the previous quarter and flat year-over-year. Operating income fell to $2.2 billion, and margins fell to 27%.
Despite continued strong demand for client processors, Intel has deliberately redirected its limited internal manufacturing capacity toward more profitable data center solutions. This has increased its reliance on external suppliers and significantly impacted CCG margins.
Data Center and AI Group Growth
The Data Center and AI Group (DCAI) benefited from this strategy. Its revenue in the fourth quarter was $4.7 billion, up 15% from the previous quarter and 7% from a year earlier. Operating income rose to $1.3 billion and margins rose to 26.4%.
Intel again acknowledged that demand for Xeon processors exceeds supply. This imbalance is expected to continue through 2026 due to strong interest from the AI segment.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Home autonomous power sources: inverters, batteries, solar panels
Let’s try to figure out how to choose the right inverter depending on the load power, sine wave type, and battery system configuration.
Home autonomous power sources: inverters, batteries, solar panels
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Intel was unprofitable in 2025, despite $20 billion in investments business financials Intel
Intel has once again acknowledged that demand for Xeon processors is outstripping supply, and this imbalance is expected to persist through 2026 due to high interest from the artificial intelligence segment.
Samsung will double the price of SSD memory Samsung SSD
Samsung has already informed key customers, including Apple, Nvidia and AMD, about increasing contract prices for NAND chips by 100%.
Intel was unprofitable in 2025, despite $20 billion in investments
Samsung will double the price of SSD memory
Garmin tactix 8 Cerakote Edition – a smartwatch for military, firefighters and rescuers
Xiaomi Sound 2 Pro – compact Hi-Fi speaker with Bluetooth
Anker Nano Charger 45 W – compact GaN adapter with display
48 million logins and passwords from Gmail have been leaked
Honor Magic8 Pro Air and Magic8 RSR Porsche Design introduced: lightweight flagship and a top-of-the-line 200-megapixel camera
Microsoft confirms the possibility of transferring BitLocker keys to intelligence agencies
TikTok has finally come under the control of US company