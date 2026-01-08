Intel is losing. AMD is already in 45% of PCs on Steam   

Intel is losing. AMD is already in 45% of PCs on Steam08.01.26
Steam’s monthly survey on the hardware configuration of platform users for December 2025 recorded a further decline in the share of Intel processors among players. At the end of the month, this figure dropped to 55.47%. This trend has been observed for several years and is gradually allowing AMD to strengthen its position in the service’s user base.
For comparison, in 2020, Intel processors were used by more than 80% of Steam users. However, in subsequent years, the company began to lose market share. In December 2025, AMD’s presence increased to 44.42%. If we consider only systems running Windows, then in the last month of last year the share of AMD processors increased by 4.66%. In the Linux segment, AMD’s position remains even stronger – this platform accounts for 71.93% of all users with processors of this brand.
NVIDIA continues to maintain a dominant position
Against the backdrop of AMD’s success in the CPU segment, the situation in the graphics card market for the company remains much less favorable. NVIDIA continues to hold a dominant position among Steam users with a share of 73.28%. AMD occupies 18.53%, and Intel graphics cards account for 7.81%. At the same time, NVIDIA remains the most valuable company in the world, reaching a valuation of $ 5 trillion against the backdrop of the active development of artificial intelligence technologies.
In the list of the most common graphics cards on the platform, the vast majority of positions, as before, belong to NVIDIA. Of the ten most popular models, nine belong to this brand. The leader of the rating remains the GeForce RTX 3060, which is used by 6.53% of Steam players. The only AMD representative in this list is Radeon Graphics.
Among other user configuration parameters, the leading position, as before, is occupied by the 1920×1080 screen resolution, which is used by 53.68% of players. In second place is the 2560×1440 format with a share of 21.77%. It is also noted that the number of users with 32 GB of RAM has practically equaled the number of systems equipped with 16 GB – 39.07% and 40.14%, respectively. At the same time, it is not excluded that in 2026 the situation may change against the background of a possible memory shortage on the market.
Interface languages in Steam
Special attention in the December report is paid to user language settings. The share of Ukrainian reached 0.99%, which is 0.27% more compared to November 2025. If the current trend continues, Ukrainian may overtake Spanish in the future. The most common languages remain English with a rate of 47.08%, Simplified Chinese – 22.12% and Russian – 12.71%.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Our editorial team traditionally sums up the results every year. We recently showcased the editors’ top devices. Now it’s time to share the top news stories from hi-tech.ua in 2025.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Intel is losing. AMD is already in 45% of PCs on Steam AMD Intel Steam
Steam’s monthly hardware configuration survey for December 2025 shows a further decline in Intel CPU share
You can now buy the Poco M8 and Poco M8 Pro smartphones on AliExpress Poco smartphone
Poco has officially introduced a new generation of M-line smartphones – the POCO M8 5G and POCO M8 Pro 5G. You can already buy them on Aliexpress with discounts and the opportunity to win gifts
Intel is losing. AMD is already in 45% of PCs on Steam
MSI GeForce RTX 5090 32G Lightning Z – the most powerful graphic card in the series
Acer laptops at CES 2026: new Intel Core Ultra Series 3 and Copilot+
Electric car sales are falling – by 30% in the US
MSI announces two QD-OLED gaming monitors with five-layer panels
Fender Mix – the first wireless headphones from the legendary brand
You can no longer activate Windows online via phone
Samsung Galaxy S26 will cost the same as the Galaxy S25. Company will fix the price
MediaTek Dimensity 7100 – 8-core CPU with 200MP camera support
Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco smartphones will receive updates for 5 years
5G in Ukraine will be launched in January