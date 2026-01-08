Intel is losing. AMD is already in 45% of PCs on Steam

Steam’s monthly survey on the hardware configuration of platform users for December 2025 recorded a further decline in the share of Intel processors among players. At the end of the month, this figure dropped to 55.47%. This trend has been observed for several years and is gradually allowing AMD to strengthen its position in the service’s user base.

For comparison, in 2020, Intel processors were used by more than 80% of Steam users. However, in subsequent years, the company began to lose market share. In December 2025, AMD’s presence increased to 44.42%. If we consider only systems running Windows, then in the last month of last year the share of AMD processors increased by 4.66%. In the Linux segment, AMD’s position remains even stronger – this platform accounts for 71.93% of all users with processors of this brand.

NVIDIA continues to maintain a dominant position

Against the backdrop of AMD’s success in the CPU segment, the situation in the graphics card market for the company remains much less favorable. NVIDIA continues to hold a dominant position among Steam users with a share of 73.28%. AMD occupies 18.53%, and Intel graphics cards account for 7.81%. At the same time, NVIDIA remains the most valuable company in the world, reaching a valuation of $ 5 trillion against the backdrop of the active development of artificial intelligence technologies.

In the list of the most common graphics cards on the platform, the vast majority of positions, as before, belong to NVIDIA. Of the ten most popular models, nine belong to this brand. The leader of the rating remains the GeForce RTX 3060, which is used by 6.53% of Steam players. The only AMD representative in this list is Radeon Graphics.

Among other user configuration parameters, the leading position, as before, is occupied by the 1920×1080 screen resolution, which is used by 53.68% of players. In second place is the 2560×1440 format with a share of 21.77%. It is also noted that the number of users with 32 GB of RAM has practically equaled the number of systems equipped with 16 GB – 39.07% and 40.14%, respectively. At the same time, it is not excluded that in 2026 the situation may change against the background of a possible memory shortage on the market.

Interface languages ​​in Steam

Special attention in the December report is paid to user language settings. The share of Ukrainian reached 0.99%, which is 0.27% more compared to November 2025. If the current trend continues, Ukrainian may overtake Spanish in the future. The most common languages ​​remain English with a rate of 47.08%, Simplified Chinese – 22.12% and Russian – 12.71%.