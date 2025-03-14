Intel have a new CEO – Lip-Bu Tan14.03.25
Intel has named a new CEO at a difficult time for the company. Lip-Bu Tan will take over the position on March 18, replacing interim CEOs David Zinsner and Michelle Johnston Holthouse, who led the company after the unexpected departure of Pat Gelsinger late last year. Before Tan’s arrival, Intel’s CEO duties were temporarily carried out by David Zinsner and Michelle Johnston Holthouse.
Tan replaces CEO Pat Gelsinger, who left the company in December last year. Gelsinger led Intel for four years, which were not the most successful for the company. The new CEO was on the Intel board of directors, but left it last year, citing other commitments.
Tan had previously served on the Intel board of directors, but left it in August 2024, officially explaining this by personal circumstances. However, sources said his departure was due to his dissatisfaction with the company’s cautious strategy. Now he is returning to lead Intel during a time of crisis.
Tan has a wealth of experience in semiconductors and software. He led Cadence Design Systems for more than a decade and served on the company’s board of directors for 19 years. He is also the founder of the investment fund Walden Catalyst Ventures.
The appointment of a new CEO is an important step, but Intel’s problems require larger solutions. The company is facing the consequences of unsuccessful developments, staff reductions and market competition. In January, Intel announced that it was abandoning the release of the Falcon Shores chip, which was supposed to become a key product in the field of artificial intelligence and high-performance computing.
In seven years, Tan became Intel’s fourth permanent CEO. After Brian Krzanich resigned in 2018, the company was headed by Bob Swan at the beginning of the following year. He left Intel two years later, and Gelsinger became the new CEO.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
We have already tested the balanced gaming laptops Acer Nitro 16, Predator Helios 16 and Predator Helios Neo 14. Today we will tell you about the larger version of the latter – Predator Helios Neo 16
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
iRobot has financial trouble after canceled deal with Amazon Amazon business robot
Robot vacuum cleaner manufacturer iRobot has faced serious financial difficulties and said its future is at risk.
Intel have a new CEO – Lip-Bu Tan business Intel
Lip-Bu Tan previously served on Intel’s board of directors, but left in August 2024, officially citing personal circumstances.
iRobot has financial trouble after canceled deal with Amazon
Intel have a new CEO – Lip-Bu Tan
Bluesky now allows upload longer videos
Google Calendar events can now be added directly from Gmail emails
Microsoft will replace Remote Desktop with Windows App
Tesla shares have fallen by a record 15% since 2020
The Chinese have developed a fast charger for electric cars – from 10 to 80% in 9 minutes
The Asus ROG Strix OLED XG27UCDMG gaming monitor features a 4K, 240Hz matrix and a 0.03ms response time
Discord wants to go public. The company is valued at $15 billion
Harley-Davidson has released its most powerful production motorcycle