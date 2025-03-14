Intel have a new CEO – Lip-Bu Tan

Intel has named a new CEO at a difficult time for the company. Lip-Bu Tan will take over the position on March 18, replacing interim CEOs David Zinsner and Michelle Johnston Holthouse, who led the company after the unexpected departure of Pat Gelsinger late last year. Before Tan’s arrival, Intel’s CEO duties were temporarily carried out by David Zinsner and Michelle Johnston Holthouse.

Tan replaces CEO Pat Gelsinger, who left the company in December last year. Gelsinger led Intel for four years, which were not the most successful for the company. The new CEO was on the Intel board of directors, but left it last year, citing other commitments.

Tan had previously served on the Intel board of directors, but left it in August 2024, officially explaining this by personal circumstances. However, sources said his departure was due to his dissatisfaction with the company’s cautious strategy. Now he is returning to lead Intel during a time of crisis.

Tan has a wealth of experience in semiconductors and software. He led Cadence Design Systems for more than a decade and served on the company’s board of directors for 19 years. He is also the founder of the investment fund Walden Catalyst Ventures.

The appointment of a new CEO is an important step, but Intel’s problems require larger solutions. The company is facing the consequences of unsuccessful developments, staff reductions and market competition. In January, Intel announced that it was abandoning the release of the Falcon Shores chip, which was supposed to become a key product in the field of artificial intelligence and high-performance computing.

In seven years, Tan became Intel’s fourth permanent CEO. After Brian Krzanich resigned in 2018, the company was headed by Bob Swan at the beginning of the following year. He left Intel two years later, and Gelsinger became the new CEO.