Installing Windows 11 without a Microsoft account is now impossible12.10.25
Microsoft has officially confirmed that new versions of Windows 11 will require an Internet connection and a Microsoft account during the initial system setup at the OOBE (Out-of-Box Experience) stage. Previously, such requirements already existed, but there were still ways to install the system with a local account without a network connection.
Now, installation is impossible without the Internet – the system will not allow you to complete the setup. Creating a local account without a Microsoft ID is no longer supported at the system level. This applies to all editions: Home, Pro, Education and Enterprise.
In Windows 11 Build 26058 (Canary channel), the company completely removed the ability to “bypass the connection” even via the command line (Shift + F10 and the oobe\bypassnro command). Even in corporate environments, where authorization could previously be avoided, logging in via a Microsoft ID is now required. At the time of publication, the only working workaround remains entering a fictitious e-mail address.
Why Microsoft does this
The corporation is actively promoting its cloud and online services: data synchronization between devices, backup, OneDrive, Microsoft Store, Copilot and other tools. Having a single account allows you to centrally manage devices, synchronize settings and simplify the distribution of updates.
You can no longer install Windows 11 without the Internet. Even if you want to use a local account, you will have to first connect to the network, log in to your Microsoft account, and only then – log out of it and create a local account manually.
If you cannot enter your Microsoft ID, the only thing left to do is switch to another, more “friendly” operating system – after all, support for Windows 10 ends in a week.
Users who previously installed Windows 11 with a local account can continue to work for now. Microsoft only periodically displays a reminder to log in. This way, you can install, for example, Windows 11 25H2 or an early build without the Internet, and then update it.
Nevertheless, the trend is clear: in the future, Microsoft seems to completely abandon local accounts, although this will not happen immediately.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Logitech has released a new version of its flagship mouse. The Logitech MX Master 4 not only boasts excellent ergonomics, but also features a number of new buttons and their functions.
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Oppo Reno14 smartphone review: ambitions
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Installing Windows 11 without a Microsoft account is now impossible Windows
Users who previously installed Windows 11 with a local account can continue to work safely for now.
Anker Soundcore Nebula P1 – portable projector with removable Bluetooth speakers Bluetooth projector
The Anker Soundcore Nebula P1 projector operates on the Google TV platform with Netflix installed, supports HDMI, USB-C and USB-A interfaces
Installing Windows 11 without a Microsoft account is now impossible
Sennheiser HDB 630 headphones come with an external sound card
E-Ink e-book BOOX P6 Pro can make calls and take photos
Megogo Megopack Y subscription includes YouTube Premium
Gamer finds end of the Minecraft world after 14 years of trying
SWIFT will create its own blockchain
Sharge Disk Pro – universal SSD case with active cooling
Kia Soul discontinued after 16 years producing
WhatsApp will allow to reserve unique nicknames