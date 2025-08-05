Instagram will only allow live broadcasts to accounts with more than 1,000 subscribers05.08.25
Instagram has updated its live broadcast policy. Now, only accounts with at least 1,000 followers will be able to start broadcasting. Users have already started receiving a corresponding message when trying to start a broadcast. This is reported by Engadget.
Instagram’s changes affect both public and private profiles, but at the moment the rule is fully applied only to public accounts.
According to Meta, the innovation is aimed at improving the user experience and maintaining the quality of content in the live broadcast section. The company emphasizes that the overall impression of broadcasts should remain high, although no clear explanation was provided as to why small accounts do not meet these criteria.
It remains unclear whether the update will affect the broadcast function for selected friends, introduced in 2024. It allowed streaming to only three close contacts. Meta has not yet commented on the fate of this option after the full implementation of the new requirements.
