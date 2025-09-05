Instagram app finally arrives on Apple iPad

Meta has done what many iPad users have been waiting for for over a decade: on September 3, 2025, the company suddenly released a full-fledged Instagram app for Apple tablets. Until then, iPad owners had to be content with a web version or a stretched mobile app for the iPhone.

The decision seems especially unexpected, because for years the service’s management has responded in the same way to numerous requests from users and journalists – a tablet version is “not a priority”. Meta does not officially comment on the reasons for this turn of events, but it is obvious that this is not a matter of sudden concern for users. Most likely, the company came under pressure from investors concerned about the success of TikTok and the decline in engagement with Instagram.

The iPad app is practically the same as the iOS version, but there is an important detail: the Reels section opens by default. This once again emphasizes what Meta is betting on. In addition, the interface finally featured a timeline (Latest), and users were able to customize the order of tabs, bringing the necessary sections to the front.

For those who no longer believed in the appearance of Instagram on the iPad, this event was a small but symbolic turning point.