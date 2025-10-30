Instagram add viewing history feature for Reels30.10.25
Instagram is rolling out a new feature that will allow users to view their history of previously watched short videos. Adam Mosseri, Instagram’s head of product management, announced the addition of a Reels view history feature. He says this feature will allow users to easily return to a video they previously saw in their feed but later lost due to an accidental tap or page refresh.
How to View Instagram Reels History
This feature is already available in the app’s settings. To access your view history, go to the “Settings” menu, then select “Activity,” where a new option, “View History,” appears. The service allows you to sort videos from newest to oldest or vice versa, as well as view views for a specific date or time period. You can also filter videos by the account that posted them.
Instagram previously updated its live broadcast policy. Now, only accounts with at least 1,000 followers can start a broadcast. Users have already started receiving a notification when attempting to broadcast, according to Engadget.
Instagram’s changes affect both public and private profiles, but the rule currently only applies fully to public accounts. According to Meta, the change is aimed at improving the user experience and maintaining the quality of content in the live broadcast section. The company emphasizes that overall frustration with broadcasts is likely to remain high, although no clear explanation has been provided as to why few accounts do not meet these criteria.
It remains unclear whether the update will affect the broadcast feature for selected friends, which was introduced in 2024. It only allowed streaming to three close contacts. Meta has not yet commented on the future of this option after the new requirements are fully implemented.
Instagram is rolling out a new feature that will allow you to view your history of previously watched short videos.
