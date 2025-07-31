Insta360 releases antigravity drone with 360 8K camera weighing 249g31.07.25
Chinese company Insta360, known for its 360-degree cameras, has introduced a new sub-brand, Antigravity, which promises to be the beginning of a new era in droneography. The release of a drone capable of shooting 360° video with 8K resolution and weighing less than 249 grams is expected in August — this is the weight threshold that exempts the device from mandatory registration in many countries.
The Antigravity project is being implemented in collaboration with Insta360 and other partners, while the brand is testing a strategy: to create the first fully 360-degree drone available to a wide range of users — from beginner bloggers to professional content creators.
According to leaks, at least two models are in the works:
- Compact, comparable in size to the DJI Flip or Neo;
- Foldable, reminiscent of the Mini or Air, with a design that reduces the visibility of the propellers during 360-degree shooting.
Both models will be lightweight, modular, and equipped with intelligent safety systems, including load sensors and protection from unauthorized interference.
There are no official technical specifications yet – the brand focuses on the concept and philosophy. A full announcement is expected in August.
For Insta360, the launch of the Antigravity drone is an opportunity to strengthen its position in the 360 graphics segment, especially in the face of competition from DJI, which is also developing its own 360° camera.
