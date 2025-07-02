Insta360 Flow 2 – inexpensive stabilizer with auto-tracking and support for Apple smartphones

Insta360 has introduced a new model of a portable stabilizer for smartphones Flow 2. The device is positioned as an affordable solution for shooting videos and photos on the move, while offering a wide range of functionality inherited from the brand’s more expensive models.

Insta360 Flow 2 is equipped with three-axis stabilization and supports the NFC One-Tap Shooting function, thanks to which shooting starts immediately after touching the phone to the stabilizer. Among the key innovations is the improved Deep Track 4.0 auto-tracking system, which can keep in the frame not only a single person, but also several objects at the same time, including animals and groups of people.

The Insta360 Flow 2 stabilizer supports zoom with focus on the object, and is also equipped with a telescopic rod and a built-in metal tripod. The device weighs 348 g, not including the magnetic mount, and works up to 10 hours without recharging. The battery can be used to recharge the smartphone while shooting. The device is charged via USB-C, the full cycle takes about two hours.

An additional control element is the Pro Framing Grid interface – a framing system designed to facilitate composition. There is also the possibility of remote control via Apple Watch or a second smartphone. Support for the Insta360 Mic Air microphone expands the functionality of the device for those who record voice or conduct live broadcasts. The application has a built-in teleprompter, which can be useful when recording videos with pre-prepared text.

The company also introduced an expanded version of the Flow 2 Pro device. This model includes additional features: a built-in selfie mirror, a ring light for precise tracking, transparent motors, support for Apple DockKit technology and the Infinite Pan Tracking system, which provides continuous camera rotation.

The dimensions of the Insta360 Flow 2 device when folded are 98×178×37 mm, when unfolded – 121×282×54 mm. The selfie stick has a length of 207 mm, the length of the tripod is 94 mm with a diameter of 204 mm. The device is compatible with smartphones with a thickness of 7 to 10 mm, a width of 64 to 84 mm and a weight of up to 300 grams. Connection to the phone is carried out using Bluetooth 5.0, there is also NFC support.

The Insta360 Flow 2 went on sale at a price of $ 110 for the standard configuration. The AI ​​Tracker Bundle version will cost $130. The device is already available on the official Insta360 website, as well as from major online retailers, including Amazon.