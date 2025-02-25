Insiders: iPhone 17 will shoot so well that bloggers will give up stationary cameras25.02.25
Apple continues to improve iPhone cameras, and according to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, the company aims to achieve very high quality video shooting in the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models.
Apple wants to make the flagship smartphone a key tool for content creation, and therefore in September, during the presentation of new models, special attention will be paid to video recording capabilities.
What exactly will be improved in the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max cameras is still unknown. Pro and Pro Max will receive large camera blocks, which, as Mark Gurman reported, will shoot such high-quality video that bloggers and cameramen may abandon professional cameras.
Apple traditionally presents new iPhones in September, and most likely, the next line will be presented during the same period.
