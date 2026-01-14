Inserting hyperlinks into Microsoft Word text will become easier

Inserting hyperlinks into Microsoft Word text will become easier14.01.26
Microsoft Word is getting an update that makes it easier to add hyperlinks without using separate tools or keyboard shortcuts. Where you used to need to call up a special menu or press Ctrl+K, now the process is reduced to a simple copy and paste.
As Microsoft reports on the Microsoft 365 Insider Blog, Word users in the browser, as well as in versions for Windows and macOS, simply copy the desired URL, select a piece of text, and paste it using the standard Ctrl+V command. The editor automatically converts the pasted address into a hyperlink tied to the selected one.
A similar mechanism has long been used in various web editors and content management systems, including WordPress, and is well known to those who regularly work with online publications. Now this approach officially appears in the Microsoft Word ecosystem, which will simplify working with documents and speed up editing.
The new feature is already available to users of the web version of Word. It is gradually appearing on Windows computers starting with version 2511, and on Macs starting with version 16.104.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Our editorial team traditionally sums up the results every year. We recently showcased the editors’ top devices. Now it’s time to share the top news stories from hi-tech.ua in 2025.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Inserting hyperlinks into Microsoft Word text will become easier update
Microsoft Word gets an update that makes it easier to add hyperlinks without using separate tools or keyboard shortcuts
Meizu 22 Next – compact AI user mood sensor artificial intelligence Meizu
Meizu showed off the experimental device Meizu 22 Next, focused on closer and more personalized interaction with artificial intelligence
Inserting hyperlinks into Microsoft Word text will become easier
Meizu 22 Next – compact AI user mood sensor
What Motorola presented at CES 2026
Kia EV2 electric crossover has a range of up to 448 km
Автомобілем 2026 року в Європі став Mercedes-Benz CLA
Commercial Promotion in a Technological Environment
The RedMagic 11 Air gaming smartphone has a 6.85” OLED display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with a liquid cooling system
YouTube will let filter Shorts from the feed
First gaming financial ecosystem launched by PrivatBank with Visa and NAVI in Ukraine
Samsung Galaxy Book 6 laptops get new Intel Core Ultra Series 3 and have up to 30 hours battery life
CES 2026: Samsung show flexible OLED screen without fold