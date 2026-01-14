Inserting hyperlinks into Microsoft Word text will become easier

14.01.26

Microsoft Word для Android

 

Microsoft Word is getting an update that makes it easier to add hyperlinks without using separate tools or keyboard shortcuts. Where you used to need to call up a special menu or press Ctrl+K, now the process is reduced to a simple copy and paste.

 

As Microsoft reports on the Microsoft 365 Insider Blog, Word users in the browser, as well as in versions for Windows and macOS, simply copy the desired URL, select a piece of text, and paste it using the standard Ctrl+V command. The editor automatically converts the pasted address into a hyperlink tied to the selected one.

 

A similar mechanism has long been used in various web editors and content management systems, including WordPress, and is well known to those who regularly work with online publications. Now this approach officially appears in the Microsoft Word ecosystem, which will simplify working with documents and speed up editing.

 

The new feature is already available to users of the web version of Word. It is gradually appearing on Windows computers starting with version 2511, and on Macs starting with version 16.104.


